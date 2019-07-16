Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry has strange twist from Fromm family

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2019 football campaign will be tough for the Fromm family.
But things won’t get tougher for the Warner Robbins family than one November 16. That day Georgia travels to the Plains to face Auburn in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, and two Fromm brothers will square off against each other.
“It is going to be a strange day for us,” said Georgia quarterback Jack Fromm. “I look forward to seeing and hanging out with Tyler during some of the pregame.”
Tyler Fromm is a 6-foot-5, 218-pound freshman tight end for the Auburn Tigers. Jake Fromm is the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs.
