Diapers among items included in Alabama tax-free weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even though Alabama’s 2019 tax-free weekend is focused on back-to-school items, you do not have to have a school-aged child to take advantage of these deals.
There will be several everyday items included during the sales tax holiday running from July 19-21.
One included item that may surprise consumers is diapers. Diapers are considered part of the apparel category, making them tax-free this weekend.
There are four categories of tax-exempt items: school supplies, clothing, computers/school-related electronics and books.
“Anyone who needs clothing or shoes or office supplies like computer paper, this is a great time to buy,” said Melissa Warnke of the Alabama Retail Association. “Buy maybe what you need for the whole year, if possible, and stash it away until you need it.”
- Clothing and shoes $100 or less per item
- Books $30 or less
- Certain electronics $750 or less per item
- computers
- computer software
- tablets
- e-readers
- computer storage media like CDs
- handheld electronic schedulers
- personal digital assistants
- printers
- printer paper
- printer ink
The holiday removes state sales tax, but certain cities and counties will still impose sales tax.
The Alabama Department of Revenue has the complete list of tax-exempt items and participating counties and cities.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.