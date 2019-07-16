Donald Hill-Eley entering second full season as ASU head coach

Birmingham, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Hornets head coach Donald Hill Eley is entering his second full season as the leader of this ASU Hornets program. He’d already been present three years prior, but there’s just nothing like being the head signal caller.
“Well the bottom line is putting together a total team. Offense, defense and special teams. I feel like this year we finally take the field with the majority of the team being my guys,” said Hill-Eley.
After rotating through quarterbacks the last few seasons, it finally seems like the Hornets have their one guy in returning starter Khaddarius Davis. When asked what he liked about Davis, Hill-Eley said his experience, but not just his experience.
“One year of experience. That’s the whole key is that all of those guys had an opportunity to play they had a chance to get some experience and we’re hoping that that experience translates that to success at that position," said Hill-Eley. "Getting those guys some early success will dictate the whole season that we have.”
The Hornets will have a strong test facing them in November. Alabama State travels to Tallahassee, where they take on the Florida State Seminoles.
“Anytime you get a chance to put your program on that type of platform - you can see that us playing Auburn last year gave Tytus Howard an opportunity to be a first round draft pick, because of the competition. Playing Florida State gives those same young men the same opportunity to have that competition, but more importantly for our program to be able to play Florida State in so many homes as the game is televised,” said Hill-Eley.
Hill-Eley and his Hornets will be back in Birmingham to open up the season Aug. 29 at UAB.
