Dothan murder suspect captured in New York state

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (WTVY) - After an intensive search spanning several weeks, Dothan police and federal marshals have captured a murder suspect in a recent shooting.
23-year old Tayshawn Malik Stevenson was arrested in Suffolk County, New York. Dothan Police Captain Will Benny confirmed the arrest.
Investigators believe Stevenson shot 27-Akheem Benjamin Hall last month in the front yard of Hall's Naomi Drive home.
Previously charged in the case is Stevenson’s mother, 38-year old Tiffany Rowell. She faces one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder.
“Our investigation revealed that Ms. Rowell and Hall became involved in a verbal and physical altercation earlier in the day Sunday and she threatened that her son (Stevenson) would kill Mr. Hall,” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Lynn Watkins.
Records show Stevenson also has a pending domestic violence case in Houston County Circuit Court. That charge alleges he forced his girlfriend to put her face under scalding hot water in the bathtub. She suffered serious injuries.
Stevenson will be extradited back to Dothan to face the murder charge.
