Missing man’s vehicle found abandoned in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
According to Enterprise police, James Douglas McCall, 47, is 5’7” and weighs 170 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen driving from his residence on Damascus Highway on June 23.
On June 27, family members found McCall’s vehicle abandoned on the side of County Road 709. Police say his wallet and cell phone were found inside.
McCall was reported missing by his family on Thursday, police say.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is asking that anyone with information on McCall’s whereabouts to contact 334-347-2222. You can also leave at tip at the Enterprise Police Department website.
