Georgia enters 2019 with ‘Do More’ mentality

HOOVER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Georgia Bulldogs will enter season number four under head coach Kirby Smart with one common theme - “Do more.”
“We like it because we understand how close we’ve been to taking the next step. And although 24 and 5 the last two seasons is good, it’s not good enough. It’s not where we expect to be at the University of Georgia,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart.
The Dawgs have won 32 games in three seasons under Smart but still haven’t figured out a way to topple the Tide on the biggest stages.
UGA lost big leads to Bama in both the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game and the 2018 SEC Championship Game.
“Yeah, get rid of their backup quarterback. That’s part of the plan. They do a tremendous job and we haven’t finished the way we need to,” said Smart. “To be honest with you, a lot of that goes right here to me. We have to do a better job of staying on top of it. They get some credit for that because they have a good football program. They’ve won a lot of football games, and they are a physical team. What I think we’ve shown is we can match that physicality. We haven’t finished that physicality, but we aren’t getting shoved around out there.”
Georgia will rely on the arm of junior quarterback Jake Fromm. He took a step forward on the field in 2018 with a 67 percent completion percentage and passing for 30 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
He's taking the "Do More" mentality to heart.
“It’s not something we are taking lightly," said Fromm. “For me, what it looks like is how can I go in, how can I study with these young receivers and help them learn. How can I go out and throw with them. How can I condition my body and make sure it is ready for camp and ready for the season.”
Georgia opens the season in SEC play on Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt.
