Georgia enters 2019 with ‘Do More’ mentality

“Yeah, get rid of their backup quarterback. That’s part of the plan. They do a tremendous job and we haven’t finished the way we need to,” said Smart. “To be honest with you, a lot of that goes right here to me. We have to do a better job of staying on top of it. They get some credit for that because they have a good football program. They’ve won a lot of football games, and they are a physical team. What I think we’ve shown is we can match that physicality. We haven’t finished that physicality, but we aren’t getting shoved around out there.”