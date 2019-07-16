Getting hot again!

Barry will no longer have any tangible effect on our weather, which means we're back to focusing on heat and very little else.
Tuesday will be a scorcher of a forecast with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 90s. That will drive the heat index between 100-105 degrees under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain and storm coverage is expected to be very limited today, meaning most of you won't see a drop. Hot weather continues for the rest of the workweek as a ridge of high pressure settles in.
Rain and storm chances will gradually increase late week and into the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.