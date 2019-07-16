Kirby Smart says he knows how to beat Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After two tough losses to Alabama, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart joked Tuesday at SEC Media Days in Hoover how he’s going to finally beat the Crimson Tide.
“Get rid of their backup quarterback, right? That’s part of their plan,” Smart said jokingly.
Smart also answered the question more seriously.
“They do a tremendous job and we haven’t finished the way we needed to and that goes back to me. They’re a physical team, but what I think we’ve shown is that we can match that physicality. We haven’t finished that physicality, but we aren’t getting shoved around out there,” Smart said.
Smart said he’s learned a lot from Nick Saban from his time coaching the Crimson Tide, and it’s helped him in Athens.
“There’s a lot I took away from him. The line of scrimmage wins championships and you have to sign big football players to be successful,” Smart said.
