$3.7M grant awarded to help domestic, sexual abuse victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abuse victims in 10 counties around central Alabama will soon benefit from a multi-million dollar grant aimed at supporting them amid the violence they’ve endured.
The grant, totaling $3.7 million, was awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey to two nonprofit organizations in Montgomery; The Montgomery Area Family Violence Program’s Family Sunshine Center and the One Place Family Justice Center.
The funds will go toward helping victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery, Perry and Wilcox counties.
The vast majority of the money, $3.6 million, will go toward the Family Sunshine Center’s efforts at providing shelter and support for domestic violence victims. Matching funds of $156,613 will supplement the grant, according to Ivey’s office.
One Place Family Justice Center will get about $15,000 to help sexual assault victims and their families with services like sexual assault forensic exams, crisis counseling, outreach and education, and referrals to agencies that can provide additional help.
“Abuse and sexual assault affect people of all ages, and those victims deserve access to assistance that helps them find safe shelter and begin the healing process,” Ivey said. “I commend the work of the staff members and volunteers of these organizations who work daily to assist every victim.”
The funds come from the U.S. Justice Department and are being managed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA.
