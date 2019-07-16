Suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after hours long standoff in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. (WBRC) - A man who barricaded himself in a home in Fosters on Sand Road after authorities tried to serve an arrest warrant has died at DCH Hospital, according to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy.
Authorities says the man shot at authorities with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals from South Carolina. No one was injured.
Several agencies on the scene attempted to negotiate with the man.
Authorities said the man threatened to kill himself and everyone else on the scene.
This story is developing.
