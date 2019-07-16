Man wanted on drug trafficking charge in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dothan man is wanted on a drug trafficking charge after police found more than five pounds of a substance used to make synthetic marijuana.
According to the Dothan Police Department, investigators have obtained a warrant for Jumah Alziz Lowe, 36, for drug trafficking. On July 9, investigators executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Denton Road in reference to synthetic marijuana being sold in Dothan and Houston County.
Police say the investigators recovered about five and a half pounds of Synthetic Analog Chemical, which is used to make synthetic marijuana. The recovered substance has a street value of more than $100,000.
Anyone who knows Lowe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215 or Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000. Callers can remain anonymous.
