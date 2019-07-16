Montgomery marks 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with rocket launches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is the 50th anniversary of the launch that sent the first men to the moon! Apollo 11 launched the Saturn V Rocket on July 16, 1969 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
In honor of the big anniversary, several events are planned around the world.
Montgomery participated in a global event, launching hundreds of model rockets into the sky to mark the occasion. The toy rockets blasted off from Riverwalk Stadium around 10:45 a.m.
Unlike the moon launch, which blasted off perfectly, the Montgomery event was delayed a couple of minutes. After a 10-second countdown, a red button was pushed, but nothing happened! Shortly afterward, officials tried again to success.
This event was free and open to the public, which was invited to bring their own non-powered rocket to launch as part of the celebration.
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum is also hosting a special presentation of “Apollo 50: Go for the Moon” this week. Tuesday through Thursday, a full-sized projection of the Saturn-V rocket is being emblazoned on the Washington Monument.
In Huntsville, where the rocket that powered the astronauts to the moon was designed, The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is hoping to break a world record by launching 5,000 toy rockets.
