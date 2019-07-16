Montgomery Mayoral Forum to air live on WSFA 12 News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News, the League of Women Voters and Troy University are hosting the 2019 Montgomery Mayoral Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The forum will take place at the historic Davis Theatre in downtown Montgomery and will air live in prime time on WSFA 12 News from 8 to 10 p.m.
Only candidates who officially qualify and are on the municipal ballot are eligible to participate in the forum.
Selected questions will be determined by the WSFA 12 News staff and the League of Women Voters. More details on the format of the forum will be provided closer to the event.
There will be limited seating available for the public at the theater.
The municipal election is Aug. 27.
