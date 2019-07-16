New law requires Alabama bail bondsmen be licensed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new Alabama law aims to regulate bail bondsmen across the state. Currently, they do not need to have a state license to be in the industry.
The new law creates a Professional Bail Bond Board to regulate the licenses. This board is expected to implement training classes, require yearly training, and give out penalties, if necessary.
Victor Howard is the president of Discount Bonding Company in Huntsville. He says there are people in the industry who do not have training and do not know what to do.
“The biggest problem we were dealing with is people coming into our industry that had no knowledge of the bail bond industry," Howard said. He added that it would cause problems with the jails and courts in each county.
Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, helped push the legislation.
“There were really no standards on how people in the business were supposed to operate," England said. "So you would see different standards in different judicial circuits.”
The law goes into effect on Sept. 1.
