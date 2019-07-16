Opp police searching for 2 persons of interest in shooting

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opp Police Department is searching for persons of interest in a shooting early Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers received at call of a shooting at Childtree Trailer Park off of Barnes Street at around 3:10 a.m. Responding officers found evidence that someone had been injured, and at around 6:45 a.m. police recovered a Kia Sportage LX behind a residence on Mullins Ave., which was identified to be associated with the crime.
Police have identified two persons of interest, Anthony James Siler, 46, and Mark Anthony Hines, 46, both from Opp. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call OPD at 334-493-4511.
