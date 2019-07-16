Overnight fire destroys Montgomery home.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fire Rescue officials say an overnight fire destroyed a home in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Jason Cupps, the fire happened Monday night in the 3500 block of Norman Bridge Road. When firefighters arrived at the home, flames could be seen and power lines were arcing.
A WSFA 12 News photographer captured video of the fire showing flames shooting through the roof of the home.
While no one was injured in the fire, Cupps says the home is a total loss. The residents were not at home at the time.
Investigators are working to find out what may have caused the fire.
