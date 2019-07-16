Reconstruction of Wetumpka church days away

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It won’t be long now before construction begins on rebuilding the First Presbyterian Church near the Bibb-Graves Bridge in Wetumpka.
You’ll recall a tornado blew away the church in January. The church was built in 1856. Right now, a construction crew is working to separate a part of the building that will be torn down from a section that will be retained. The demolition of what used to be the education building begins Wednesday morning.
Pastor Jonathan Yarboro says the reconstruction of the new church will start by the end of the month. Yarboro says the new church will very much resemble the old church but with modern amenities.
The construction of the new church is expected to take about a year.
