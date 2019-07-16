Rep. Terri Sewell to host 8th annual job fair

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep Terri Sewell will host her 8th annual job fair at Wallace Community College in Selma on Aug. 8.
The event, which runs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m, is a chance for Sewell to bring employers and job seekers together to increase opportunity and future economic development across the 7th Congressional District.
“Our annual job fair is one of the most important events that we host all year,” said Sewell.
Every year the event shifts back and forth from a rural area to an urban one.
“I am deeply committed to providing greater economic opportunities to all of my constituents, especially those in the Black Belt, and a key component to that begins with the dignity of a job,” said Rep. Sewell.
The event is free to the public and pre-registration is strongly encouraged. More than 70 employers will be in attendance, including companies from Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Regions Bank, and many more.
