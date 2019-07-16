Suspect breaks door, steals cigarettes at Opelika gas station

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are releasing surveillance photos of a burglary suspect at a gas station in late June.
Officers responded to the Sunoco gas station in the 2400 block of West Point Pkwy. on June 27.
Photos show the male suspect after he breaks the glass door and enters the store at approximately 11:40 p.m.
He allegedly stole several packs of cigarettes before driving off in a white Nissan Altima traveling east on U.S. 29 North.
Anyone with information on this incident or recognizes the suspect’s identity or car is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.
