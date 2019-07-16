Troy tailback named to Maxwell Award Watch List

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The season has yet to start and the Troy Trojans have already gotten the recognition from several teams at SEC Media Days this week. Now, one of their players is being nationally recognized.
Troy senior running back B.J. Smith has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced this week.
Since 1937, the Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell, has been given to the top college football player.
Smith, a former Stanhope-Elmore standout, rushed for 1,186 yards last season and led the Sun Belt Conference over the 12 regular season games and ranked second, by one yard, for the entire season. His 13 rushing touchdowns were the sixth most in a season in Troy history and were the most among running backs in the league.
The All-Sun Belt First Team selection set a school record after rushing for more than 100 yards in five straight games last season. Smith enters the 2019 season on pace to crack the career top five for rushing yards and touchdowns.
The Trojan workhorse posted a season-high 170 yards on just 22 carries in Troy’s victory at South Alabama in the “Battle for the Belt” and scored twice in Troy’s win at Nebraska.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Oct. 29, 2019, while the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 25, 2019. The winner of the 2019 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12, 2019.
Smith and the Trojans open the season Aug. 31 at home against Campbell. That game will kick at 5 p.m.
