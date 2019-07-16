Troy University, AISA ink new academic partnership

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University and the Alabama Independent School Association signed a formal agreement for a new dual enrollment partnership.
The agreement, signed Tuesday, is the first to establish a formal academic relationship between the university and AISA.
“Any time we can extend that partnership beyond the walls of our schools, that’s exciting,” said AISA Executive Director Michael Mclendon. “That’s an exciting opportunity and what I’m most excited about.”
Students across the state enrolled in independent schools under the AISA will have access to online dual enrollment courses at Troy University. The ACCELERATE dual enrollment program is expected to give about 6,000 students access to higher-level classes that would earn high school and college credit hours.
It’s a partnership that Troy and AISA have been working on for months.
“We feel like there is a greater good to serve in Alabama and that’s to reach students in Alabama and enhance their learning opportunities in the state,” said Troy University Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management Buddy Starling.
And with that academic outreach, groom future Trojans.
“We currently have almost 600 AISA students studying with us on campus and I see that number growing,” said Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr.
“The better relationship we have with our partnership schools the better out enrollment picture looks in the future,” said Starling.
Students will have access for dual enrollment in the fall. Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school to discuss enrollment options for their student.
