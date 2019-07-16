U.S. Space & Rocket Center launches 5,000 model rockets to break world record

HUNTSVILLE, Al (WAFF) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center honored the Rocket City engineers, scientists and technicians who made the legendary July 16, 1969 launch possible.
On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center launched 5,000 model rockets simultaneously to break a Guinness Book of World Records.
On July 16, 1969 at 8:32 a.m., a Huntsville-designed Saturn V rocket lifted off from Cape Kennedy carrying the Apollo 11 crew of Commander Neil Armstrong, Lunar Lander Pilot Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Command Module Pilot Michael Collins to the moon.
The previous Guinness World Record of 4,231 model rockets were launched at Teylingen College during a European Space Science Convention in the Netherlands, in the summer of 2018.
