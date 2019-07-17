Brotherly love for Tua & Taulia on the Capstone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It's one thing to have a brother on the same football team, but it's another thing when the brothers are competing for playing time at the same position.
That’s the scenario for the Tagovailoa brothers Tua and Taulia at the University of Alabama.
“I love him, he’s my brother,” said Tua Tagovaila. "But on the field we have a job to do and that is compete and get better as the quarterback for our team.
Taulia is a true freshman for the Tide while the older Tagovailoa, Tua, is the expected starter.
