Castleberry man dies in single-vehicle crash

Castleberry man dies in single-vehicle crash
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff and Katie Windham | July 17, 2019 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 11:12 AM

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) -A Castleberry man died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 north of Brewton early Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Derek R. Gessner with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Garrett Ryan Salter, 20, was killed when the 2003 GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway and overturned around 4:50 a.m.

Salter was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is being released as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.