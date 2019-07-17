Castleberry man dies in single-vehicle crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) -A Castleberry man died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 north of Brewton early Wednesday morning.
According to Sgt. Derek R. Gessner with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Garrett Ryan Salter, 20, was killed when the 2003 GMC Sierra he was driving left the roadway and overturned around 4:50 a.m.
Salter was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.
No further information is being released as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate the incident.
