City of Montgomery implements new technology in sanitation trucks

“As these vehicles are traveling up and down the street to collect the trash, they’re also looking for nuisances, quality of life issues that the city can go and re mediate," explained Michael Allegretti, Chief Strategy Officer, Rubicon Global. “What if the bin isn’t out? What if the garbage is contaminated? What if it’s blocked by a truck? What if there’s some other reason that your trash couldn’t be picked up? The men and women on the front lines of your department of public works, your sanitation department, noted the reason why. They often took a picture to back that up.”