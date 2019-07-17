Dylan Moses wants to lead Tide defense back to championship standard

HOOVER, Ala. (WSFA) - Last season as a true sophomore, Dylan Moses led the Crimson Tide with 86 total tackles.
Moses, who represented Alabama at SEC Media Days in Hoover on Wednesday, said he wants to play an even bigger role for the Alabama defense in 2019.
“I really want to be a great leader for my team, for the defense, and I want our defense to be dominant,” Moses said.
In 2018, the Alabama Crimson Tide finished the regular season fifth in scoring defense. They only allowed 14.8 points per game, but that was ultimately not considered dominant enough.
The Crimson Tide started the season 14-0, won the SEC Championship and made their fifth straight College Football Playoff appearance.
However, a blowout loss to Clemson in the national championship game left players, coaches and fans with a dissatisfied feeling to end the season.
Both Moses and Alabama head coach Nick Saban talked about the team needing to re-establish the standard of Alabama football in 2019.
“The key to our success, is can we internally re-establish the standard of what we need to do to be the best team that we can be,” said Saban. “And that’s a challenge for all of us.”
Moses echoed the sentiments of his head coach and said he is taking on the responsibility of the defense this year.
“I tell myself, and I tell everyone else, what happens with the defense this year is on me. I take pride in all of that," said Moses. “I’m a perfectionist and I want things done the right way just as coach Saban wants things done the right way.”
The junior linebacker was one of three representatives for the Tide at SEC Media Days along with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Saban had high praise for all three, but also said he expects Moses to be the on-field coordinator of the defense this season.
“We have some very good players here that have had a lot of success and contributed to the success that we’ve had at the University of Alabama,” said Saban. “Dylan Moses, who was the center of our defense, will be the signal caller this year and certainly a very talented gut that’s very productive.”
Moses also added that he wants the team to be dominant in all aspects, not just on defense.
“I know Tua wants that as well. We are working together, hand in hand, as he is the leader on offense, I am the leader on defense, to make that happen,” Moses said.
Moses and Tagovailoa will have to work together to help replace the 10 Alabama players taken in the 2019 NFL Draft as the Tide looks to defend their SEC title.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.