Hot air headlines our Wednesday

Heat is about the only weather headline we have going for us on this Wednesday.
Temperatures will climb into the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies this afternoon. That will drive heat index values into the triple digits for a few hours. Like yesterday, coverage of rain and storms will be limited to around 20%. A few of you get lucky, most of you stay hot and dry.
Rain chances will start to trickle upward from here, helping east the heat a few degrees. Enhanced coverage of storms develops Friday and into the weekend. No washout weather expected, but there’s a better chance you’ll see a downpour at some point.
