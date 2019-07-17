2 men charged in string of robberies across Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged two men with a string of robberies across the capital city.
Shamon Stringer, 44, is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree receiving stolen property.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, Stringer’s charges are related to three separate robberies. The first happened Thursday in the 3900 block of Kerri Circle, the second Friday in the 5800 block of Cherry Hill Road and the third Sunday in the area of North Lewis Street and Yancey Avenue.
While the victim was reporting Sunday’s robbery to officers, he gave a description of the suspects’ vehicle, according to Williams. Officer’s in the area spotted the vehicle leaving the scene. After a brief pursuit, Stringer was taken into custody.
Williams says Stringer is also charged with first-degree receiving stolen property because the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen.
After being taken into custody, Stringer was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges. When he is released, he will be placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Williams says Patrick Delbridge, 18, has also been charged with four counts of first-degree robbery for three separate incidents.
The first robbery happened Tuesday. Around 6:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Lower Wetumpka Road, two adults told officers a suspect had robbed them of person property. Around 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Centennial Way, a man told officers a suspect had robbed him of person property and his vehicle.
Williams says officers spotted a possible suspect in the area of Lower Wetumpka Road and Gibson Street that matched the description from the victims. After a brief pursuit, Delbridge was taken into custody.
An investigation linked Delbridge to both robberies. Further investigation also linked Delbridge to another robbery which happened on May 7 in the 1800 block of Rigby Street.
Delbridge was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $240,000 bond.
