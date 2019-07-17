Mulkey Elementary prepares for first day amid ongoing construction

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will start school about a week later than expected this year as work continues on Mulkey Elementary in Geneva County. They’ll fill classroom seats Aug. 9, but until then the sound of drills and the clank of bricks being laid continues.
“We undertook two basic projects. One is a [renovation] of the existing facility, which houses 3/5ths of our school," said Geneva City Schools Superintendent Ron Snell. "Renovation is a different process than new construction,” Snell explained. “You also have to do it in a two month window, so our window is really tight.”
Snell says working to update a facility that was built in the 1960s, along with getting materials still in heavy demand in hurricane ravaged Panama City Beach, has been a process.
“Our contractors had to work overtime to make sure we get material and manpower on this campus because there is a huge demand in Panama City," Snell explained. “With that being said, some of the demands are outside the scope of this project.”
In the front of the school, a new secure entrance lobby is being added where visitors will have to be buzzed in before entering the school. Classrooms in the existing facility will get a face lift. New classrooms, a computer lab, and cafeteria are being built in the back of the campus. The new construction won’t be ready until closer to 2020, so several teachers will move into temporary classrooms.
“Around five teachers who will not be in their regular classrooms, we will shift them into some of our special area classrooms,” said Principal Jamie Seay. “We’re going to punt and make the best of it.”
Superintendent Snell says the renovations in the main building are expected to be done by the set inspection date of July 31.
“To this point, we’re on schedule that we provide the kids with a safe, but also an orderly and organized environment,” Snell added.
He says the late inspection date prompted the system to reconsider the start date to ensure a smooth transition.
Seay says despite changes, the school staff will be ready to welcome students with minimum disruption. He says the drop-off and pick-up times and locations won’t change and extra staff will be on hand to help students navigate the new building.
“We’re excited about having your children, and we value them as much as you do," the principal said. "We look forward to working with them.”
Teachers will move into classrooms July 31. Open house for students and parents to meet teachers and tour the building is Aug. 8 from 2-7 p.m.
