13 people file to run for Montgomery mayor

Qualifying period ends for mayoral candidates
By WSFA Staff | July 17, 2019 at 9:52 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 9:52 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The qualification deadline to run for Montgomery’s municipal elections has come and gone. Now, we’re getting a better idea who’s in the running to replace outgoing Mayor Todd Strange and those seeking a spot on the city council.

The deadline to file was Tuesday at 5 p.m., but it could take several days to confirm if some potential candidates meet the qualifications to run.

To qualify, a candidate must submit signatures of one-fourth of one percent of registered voters in Montgomery. That equals about 350 signatures. The Board of Elections can certify candidates in the coming days and will then release an official ballot after all candidate submissions are reviewed. This story will be updated.

The election will be held on Aug. 27. If a run-off is needed, it will be held Oct. 8.

MAYORAL RACE

Butler Browder (petition verified)

Edward Crowell (in process of verifying signatures)

Hobson Cox (petition verified)

Artur Davis (petition verified)

Ronald Davis (petition verified)

Elton Dean (in process of verifying signatures)

Shannon Ferrari (petition verified)

Victorrus Felder (in process of verifying signatures)

J.C. Love III (in process of verifying signatures)

Steven Reed (petition verified)

David Sadler (in process of verifying signatures)

Bibby Simmons (petition verified)

David Woods (petition verified)

DISTRICT 1 RACE

Carlton Avery

Richard Bollinger

DISTRICT 2 RACE

Thomas Bass

Brantley Lyons

Eric D. Satcher

DISTRICT 3 RACE

Ernest Claybon III

Tracy Larkin

Marche Johnson

Patricia A. H. June

Ron Sanders

DISTRICT 4 RACE

Audrey Billups-Graham

William Boyd

James Brown

DISTRICT 5 RACE

Cornelius CC Calhoun

Roosevelt Crawford

William Green

Phyllis Harvey-Hall

DISTRICT 6 RACE

Jonathon Dow

Michael Jackson

Katina James

Emma Johnson

Oronde K. Mitchell

DISTRICT 7 RACE

Clay McInnis

Johnnie C. Sankey

DISTRICT 8 RACE

Chad DuBois

Glen O. Pruitt, Jr.

DISTRICT 9 RACE

Charles Jinright

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.