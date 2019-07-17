13 people file to run for Montgomery mayor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The qualification deadline to run for Montgomery’s municipal elections has come and gone. Now, we’re getting a better idea who’s in the running to replace outgoing Mayor Todd Strange and those seeking a spot on the city council.
The deadline to file was Tuesday at 5 p.m., but it could take several days to confirm if some potential candidates meet the qualifications to run.
To qualify, a candidate must submit signatures of one-fourth of one percent of registered voters in Montgomery. That equals about 350 signatures. The Board of Elections can certify candidates in the coming days and will then release an official ballot after all candidate submissions are reviewed. This story will be updated.
The election will be held on Aug. 27. If a run-off is needed, it will be held Oct. 8.
Butler Browder (petition verified)
Edward Crowell (in process of verifying signatures)
Hobson Cox (petition verified)
Artur Davis (petition verified)
Ronald Davis (petition verified)
Elton Dean (in process of verifying signatures)
Shannon Ferrari (petition verified)
Victorrus Felder (in process of verifying signatures)
J.C. Love III (in process of verifying signatures)
Steven Reed (petition verified)
David Sadler (in process of verifying signatures)
Bibby Simmons (petition verified)
David Woods (petition verified)
Carlton Avery
Richard Bollinger
Thomas Bass
Brantley Lyons
Eric D. Satcher
Ernest Claybon III
Tracy Larkin
Marche Johnson
Patricia A. H. June
Ron Sanders
Audrey Billups-Graham
William Boyd
James Brown
Cornelius CC Calhoun
Roosevelt Crawford
William Green
Phyllis Harvey-Hall
Jonathon Dow
Michael Jackson
Katina James
Emma Johnson
Oronde K. Mitchell
Clay McInnis
Johnnie C. Sankey
Chad DuBois
Glen O. Pruitt, Jr.
Charles Jinright
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.