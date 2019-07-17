Power restored at Lee County Humane Society but donations needed

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - After Monday’s power issue, Lee County Humane Society (LCHS) officials had electricians at the building at 7 a.m. Wednesday trying to restore the power, but it was not a cheap fix.
“I was told that it’s going to be very pricey. Insurance may cover some of it though,” said LCHS Shelter Director, TJ McCullough. “They’ll have to test everything, make sure everything is running properly, make sure we don’t have any additional damages from when it actually happened.”
McCullough said that when they asked for fosters, the community stepped up and all of the animals were placed within a few hours.
Over 125 animals were relocated, 41 of which were placed at Auburn University’s Veterinary School.
“I’m happy we have an outstanding relationship with LCHS and that we could help in any way,” said Phillip Moon, Auburn University Department of Clinical Sciences Assistant Clinical Professor.
Now shelter officials are asking for the community’s help again.
“If they are able to, they can donate online. We are always constantly asking for supplies, constantly asking for fosters and volunteers," McCullough said. “Currently we are running our summer second chances campaign, but now that focus is going toward these repairs and possibly additional repairs that may be needed at this time. We know this is an inconvenience for everybody, including the vet clinics, so we want to get this back up to normal as soon as possible.”
Power was restored around 3 p.m. Wednesday. McCullough said they’re working to get animals back into the shelter.
Shelter officials have left for the day, but are asking volunteers to wait until after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday to bring animals back to the shelter.
