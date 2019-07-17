Prattville pastor retires after 45 years in ministry

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -A long time pastor in Prattville is calling it a career after 45 years behind the pulpit.
Dr. Travis Coleman is retiring as the senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Prattville. He started his ministry in Florida and eventually made his way to Prattville in 1989.
Under Rev. Coleman’s leadership, the church has doubled the size of its congregation. But at age 70, he says the time is right to step away.
“Well, I feel like it’s God’s timing for me," Coleman explained. “About three years ago, I realized I couldn’t be here forever and after considering the size of the church, they needed to have a succession plan. So, about three years ago I started working with a couple of men and just felt the peace of God that by my 30th anniversary that I would be ready to move on.”
The Prattville First Baptist Church has already hired Coleman’s successor in Dr. Peyton Hill, a native of Ripley, Mississippi.
Hill pastored Highland Baptist Church in Grove City, Ohio for the last six years before making the move to his new congregation. He’ll preach his first sermon on Aug 18.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.