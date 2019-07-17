Second arrest made in Opp’s first homicide of 2019

By Bryan Henry | July 17, 2019 at 4:31 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 10:14 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators with the Opp Police Department have arrested two men in connection with the murder of Michael Davis. The second suspect was formally charged Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation started Tuesday around 3:10 a.m. at Childree Mobile Home Park off Barnes Street where police responded to calls of a shooting. When they arrived, they didn’t find a victim but found evidence that someone had been shot.

Some 14 hours later, Davis’ body was found in a small body of water off New Hope Road, located about nine miles south of Opp. The 44-year-old had been shot to death. Opp police witnesses indicate Davis was not armed when he was shot.

Michael Davis' was found shot to death in a small body of water.
Michael Davis' was found shot to death in a small body of water.
The trailer in Childree Mobile Home Park where Opp police believe Michael Davis was shot. His remains were found hours later in a small body of water.
The trailer in Childree Mobile Home Park where Opp police believe Michael Davis was shot. His remains were found hours later in a small body of water.

Police say Mark Anthony Hines faces one charge of abuse of a corpse for disposing of Davis’ body while Anthony Siler faces a murder charge in connection to Davis’ death.

Davis is Opp’s first homicide victim of 2019.

Anthony James Siler and Mark Anthony Hines, both 46 and from Opp, are charged in connection to Michael Davis' homicide.
Anthony James Siler and Mark Anthony Hines, both 46 and from Opp, are charged in connection to Michael Davis' homicide.

