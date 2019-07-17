Tagovailoa eyes healthy junior season

HOOVER, Ala. (WSFA) -Tua Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide hope to be knocking on the door of a national championship yet again in 2019. Bama was perfect until the final game last season. Then a 44-16 loss to Clemson in title game happened in California.
A lot of the Tide’s success in 2019 will ride on the arm of Tagovailoa. The junior quarterback was the Heisman runner-up last season after he passed for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns.
His health will be key to the Tide’s success, too. Tagovailoa ended the season banged up in 2018. Staying in tip-top shape is top of mind for him.
“Getting into the training room as much as possible is what I’ve been doing," Tagovailoa said. “Whether I feel the need to do it or I don’t, I’ve been getting into the training room more than I think I could ever imagine, and I’m not even hurt. So, the times that I was hurt, I mean, I was in there a lot. I’m in there more.”
Coach Nick Saban feels Tagovailoa had an outstanding sophomore campaign but thinks there are things he can improve on.
“Tua is a great competitor so he’s going to try to make a great play every play. And sometimes those things have worked out extremely well. Other times they’ve led to some disasters," Saban assessed. "So, having a little better judgment about when to say when can be an asset from a health standpoint as well as eliminate negative play standpoint even though sometimes he’s done that, and it’s worked out great.”
Tagovailoa will once again have one of the nation’s top receiving groups to throw to. Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs headline the deep squad. Jeudy has high praise for his quarterback.
“In my opinion Tua is the best quarterback in the nation. He showed that also. He had a great season last year and I’m excited to see what he does this year,” said Jeudy.
Tagovailoa tossed only six interceptions all season but two of those came in the championship game against Clemson.
