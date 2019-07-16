Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addresses mental health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not just football anymore as student athletes of the 21st century are dealing with plenty.
From social pressures to performance pressures, which can be difficult to quantify, but none the less a problem the SEC and head coaches in the league are addressing more and more.
It’s being coined as a part of mental health and it’s an issue that is being expressed a lot at SEC Media Days this year.
“It’s an issue I have been talking about for ten years,” said Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. “These student athletes can’t be just kids, they are growing up faster than ever before and we have to be able to step in and help when we recognize they need help, because they are not going to be able to recognize they need help themselves.”
You can watch Jimbo Fisher’s entire press conference at SEC Media Days 2019 below:
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.