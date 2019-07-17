Union Springs daycare reopens after bats removed

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - A Union Springs daycare has reopened after bats, discovered inside a few weeks ago, were successfully removed.
Turner’s Learning Center voluntarily closed after parents noticed a couple of bats flying around and one in the hallway.
The Alabama Department of Public strongly urged parents to have their children get a series of rabies shots even though there was no evidence the children were bitten.
State health leaders said the kids will get their final shots in the coming days.
A total of 55 children were enrolled at the time the bats were found.
Hundreds of bats were located in the attic before being professionally removed.
