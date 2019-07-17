Winningest football coach in ASU history has died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama State University head football coach Houston Markham, Jr. has died. The university said in a statement that he passed away Wednesday morning with loved ones by his side.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Markham family on the passing of Houston Markham, Jr., and to his former student-athletes at Alabama State," said ASU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams. “Coach Markham impacted a lot of lives during his time, and even after his time, as head coach of the Hornets because he stood for so much more than just football. His presence amongst our football program and department will be missed dearly.”
Markham won 68 games as head coach at ASU from 1987-1997. That made him the winningest coach in Hornets’ history.
His 1991 team finished 11-0-1 winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship and HBCU national championship.
Four Hornet players were drafted to the NFL during Markham’s tenure.
Because of his historic career, the Hornets football building is named after the legendary coach.
“The Houston Markham, Jr. Football Complex is a lasting tribute to a man who was a true Hornet legend,” said Alabama State president Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “Coach Markham was a great adviser, who shared his wisdom and life experiences freely and lovingly with students both on and off the field. He will be greatly missed as a prominent member of this community and as a committed supporter of ASU and ASU athletics.”
Funeral plans have not yet been released.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.