Affadavit: Woman held victim at gunpoint during robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged after court records say she robbed someone at gunpoint.
Makayla Rhodes, 19, is charged with robbery first degree. Court records identify her as being a Prattville resident.
Sgt. Jarrett Williams says the robbery happened on July 11th in the 5600 block of Villas Lane. The victim told officers Rhodes aided in a robbery where his personal property was taken. The victim and Rhodes knew each other.
According to the arrest affidavit, Rhodes held the victim at gunpoint while his cell phone, debit card, credit card, social security card and car were taken.
Williams says Rhodes was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Task Force on Wednesday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.
