Alabama band, Shoals musicians inducted to Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Some famous names with Alabama roots have made the 2019 inductee list at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum.
The 11 inductees include Alabama. The band, composed of Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, is currently on tour to celebrate their five decades of music together.
The Hall of Fame noted the band’s philanthropy efforts. Their home state has been a beneficiary of such efforts. This includes a benefit concert for Jacksonville State University after a tornado hit it last year.
In addition to their induction, Cook, Gentry and Owen will receive the first-ever Life Time Achievement Award from the Musicians Hall of Fame.
Besides Alabama, the Original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section and Muscle Shoals Horns are also on the inductee list.
The rhythm section from FAME Recording Studios includes David Briggs, Jerry Carrigan, Norbert Putnam, Terry Thompson and friends Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery, Joe South and Reggie Young.
“Speaking of Alabama, who would have ever thought that a little town in North Alabama would have become, at one time, one of the most famous recording centers in the world? Muscle Shoals, AL produced some of the best music ever recorded and it all started with the original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, at Rick Hall’s Fame Studios,” the Hall of Fame stated in a news release.
Muscle Shoals Horns includes Harrison Calloway, Ronnie Eades, Charles Rose and Harvey Thompson. The original band performed in the 60s and 70s, along with the Swampers, at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio.
The inductees will be honored with a concert at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Oct. 22.
