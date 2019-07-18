3 arrested in overnight officer-involved shooting outside Gardendale church

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Three suspects were taken into custody overnight in an officer-involved shooting in Gardendale.
The officer was not injured. The driver of the vehicle was struck once and taken to UAB Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
The shooting happened on Mount Olive Road and Mountain Crest Parkway at the rear entrance of Gardendale Baptist Church around 11 p.m.
The officer responded to calls of shots fired and found four people outside a vehicle. Authorities say one of the people had a firearm. The officer told the individual to drop the weapon and the four people got into the vehicle and fled, nearly hitting the officer as they drove away, authorities say.
Authorities say the officer fired one shot and hit the driver, who wrecked 200 feet from the scene.
One of the suspects faces charges of resisting arrest. It is unclear what charges could be pending for the other suspects.
ALEA is investigating the shooting.
