Auburn fan travels more than 4,000 miles for SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Not many fans have traveled as far as Erin Leach to see her favorite team at SEC Media Days.
Leach is an Auburn Tigers fan and she lives in Fairbanks, Alaska. Fairbanks is more than 4,000 miles away from Birmingham.
“I just wanted to see my team in person,” said Leach. “This is like a dream come true. Gus Malzahn is like Aquaman (Jason Mamoa). He is the best coach.”
Leach was part of a military family, and while her mom likes the Alabama Crimson Tide, she roots for Auburn. Before she returns to Alaska, Leach will attend Gus Malzahn’s ladies football camp in Auburn.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.