B’ham officer breaks up late-night gunfight, 1 person injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was injured in a shootout late Wednesday night in Birmingham that involved a Birmingham police officer.
Police say the officer was patrolling the area in the 2300 block of 9th Ave. S. around 10 p.m. when he discovered what appeared to be a shootout between two parties.
The officer returned fire, police say, and was not injured.
Authorities say it is unclear who fired the shot that injured the person. That person was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle.
