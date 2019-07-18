3 in custody after police chase in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects have been taken into custody after a stolen vehicle led police on a chase in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 800 block of Ann Street on a reported stolen vehicle. Other units saw the vehicle at Narrow Lane Road and the Southern Blvd., and a pursuit began.
Police caught up with the suspects at the intersection of Vaughn Road and the Eastern Blvd. and took them into custody. A WSFA 12 News crew at the scene showed the vehicle stopped in front of a Dollar General.
Charges are pending against the suspects.
