3 in custody after police chase in Montgomery

3 in custody after police chase in Montgomery
Police caught up with the suspects at the intersection of Vaughn Road and the Eastern Blvd. and took them into custody.
By WSFA Staff | July 18, 2019 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 4:09 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects have been taken into custody after a stolen vehicle led police on a chase in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 800 block of Ann Street on a reported stolen vehicle. Other units saw the vehicle at Narrow Lane Road and the Southern Blvd., and a pursuit began.

Police caught up with the suspects at the intersection of Vaughn Road and the Eastern Blvd. and took them into custody. A WSFA 12 News crew at the scene showed the vehicle stopped in front of a Dollar General.

Police caught up with the suspects at the intersection of Vaughn Road and the Eastern Blvd. and took them into custody.
Police caught up with the suspects at the intersection of Vaughn Road and the Eastern Blvd. and took them into custody. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Charges are pending against the suspects.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.