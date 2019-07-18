Former Tallassee investigator sentenced to prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Tallassee police investigator has learned his fate months after pleading guilty to federal charges in a 2016 incident where he assaulted a handcuffed suspect who was being arrested.
Michael Brandon Smirnoff, 27, was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison for assaulting the 24-year-old suspect, identified only as J.M., according to U.S Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr, Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, and FBI Special Agent in Charge James Jewell.
According to the guilty plea, Smirnoff was on duty as an investigator when he pursued an individual who was on a four-wheeler. The pursuit ended with the suspect stepping off the four-wheeler and lying face down on the grown, complying with officers as they handcuffed him.
The guilty plea goes on to say while the man was handcuffed and complying, Smirnoff lifted him into the air and slammed him to the ground, repeating the assault. Moments later, before placing the victim into the patrol car, the plea says Smirnoff slammed the victim’s head into the side of the vehicle. In all incidents, the guilty plea states the victim was handcuffed, compliant, and did not pose a threat.
“Mr. Smirnoff not only violated the victim’s constitutional rights by assaulting him repeatedly, he committed a crime that dishonored the whole law enforcement community,” said U.S. Attorney Franklin. “A significant sentence of imprisonment was therefore appropriate in this case, not only to punish Mr. Smirnoff for his actions, but also to deter others from committing acts that lead to distrust between law enforcement and the public.”
“The overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers today are honest hardworking individuals,” said Special Agent in Charge Jewell. “However, the FBI will not tolerate the abuse of the public trust in this manner. Law enforcement is held to a higher standard, and in this unfortunate incident, that standard was not met.”
“This defendant abused his power as a police investigator by assaulting a restrained person in his custody. Officers who willfully use excessive force not only violate the Constitution, they erode the public trust in law enforcement,” said Assistant Attorney General Dreiband. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to protecting victims of these abuses and upholding the Constitution and laws that protect us all.”
Since there is no parole in the federal system, Smirnoff will serve all 22 months.
