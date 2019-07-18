Ga. mother, three children stabbed to death in gruesome quadruple homicide, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The victims in a gruesome quadruple homicide in Columbus have been identified, including children aged between 1-month-old and 3-years-old.
Travane Brandon Jackson, 27, has been taken into custody and charged with four counts of family violence - murder.
The victims were identified as 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three children, 3-year-old King Jackson, 1-year-old Kensley Jackson and 1-month-old Kristen Jackson.
The Columbus Police Department is working to confirm Jackson’s relationship to the three children killed, but he is believed to be their father. Police also say that Spellman and Jackson were involved in a long-term relationship over the course of several years and lived in the apartment together at the time of the homicides.
In 2017, Spellman reportedly filed a domestic violence report listing Jackson as the suspect. He was later arrested in that incident.
Police say they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
Watch the full press conference with Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren below.
Trevane Jackson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, July 20 at 9:00 a.m., but his hearing is expected to be rescheduled for Friday, July 26 at 9:00 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.