Henry County, cities mull decision on communication center location

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Henry County, Abbeville, and Headland leaders are working to narrow down potential location options for a unified communication dispatch center - and they’re under a deadline.
The center would receive and dispatch all 911 calls for the county - instead of three different places like they do now. The new dispatch center would be funded through grant money from Homeland Security, but there are stipulations on how the roughly $300,000 can be used. One rule in particular city and county leaders are reviewing is that it may have to go towards work on county owned property - which is why the annex in Abbeville is being considered.
County Commission Chair David Money said there are ongoing discussions to get the key players at the county and city level on the same page about where it could go.
“The location does not make any difference to me - you have some that would rather have it in Abbeville and some that would rather have it in Headland, but we have to get past that and find a place that’s best for it,” said Money.
Money says it’s also important that the decision be made quickly so the county doesn’t lose out on the grant opportunity.
“The only thing that’s working against us now is that the grant has to be submitted sometime in the month of August. So, we’ve got to come up with that. I’d hate to lose those funds that could be used in part to help fund this transition," said Money.
Abbeville Mayor, Billy Helms confirmed the city council supports the proposal to create a unified communication center and to move it to the annex location.
“To our council, the reason we voted to support it is because it looked like a win win to us if everybody will join in on it,” said Mayor Helms.
He says the joint communication center will help cut costs by saving money on dispatchers and provide an even better quality of emergency service to the citizen by having calls come to one location.
“Some calls come into Headland and Headland calls us - you’re losing time there and time is what keeps people alive,” said Helms.
WSFA reached out to Headland city leaders for comment and are waiting for a response.
Mayor Helms confirmed Abbeville city leaders are expected to meet with Headland city leaders to discuss next steps and hope to have a decision within the next month.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.