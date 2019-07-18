Madison man’s moon photo featured on new postage stamp

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man is getting some cool and unexpected recognition for Apollo 11′s 50th anniversary.
Greg Revera is an attorney in the Rocket City and started taking photographs of space as a hobby. Revera says other images posted online of planets and the moon sparked his interest, so he decided to try it out himself.
One picture he took of the moon in 2010 has been used by Wikipedia and other news outlets. That image is getting a new life this week when it’s revealed as an image on a stamp for the United States Postal Service.
“For it to to be used by the Postal Service for this occasion, the commemoration of the Apollo moon landing, is just tremendous and very humbling. It’s part of our national heritage, the moon landing and stamps in general,” Revera said.
The USPS will officially unveil it on Friday at a ceremony at the Kennedy Space Center.
Revera’s moon image shows the landing site of the lunar module in the Sea of Tranquility. It will appear on the right side of the stamp next to an astronaut photo.
