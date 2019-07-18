Man serving time for fatal DUI assigned to work at alcohol bottling plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who is serving time for a fatal drunk driving crash was assigned to work release at Bama Budweiser - an alcohol bottling facility in Montgomery.
Bama Budweiser is one of many businesses across Alabama that employ prisoners on work release. At this facility, the prisoners work an overnight shift loading trucks, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
One of those workers, Patrick Barnes, is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. Reports state Barnes’ blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he struck and killed a 22-year-old driver.
“I have no idea who would have thought this was okay,” said Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey.
Bailey believes work release appointments like this should be off limits, calling this poor judgement on the part of the ADOC.
“It should be common sense that a murderer who’s been convicted of driving under the influence and killing someone should not be allowed to go into a facility that distributes alcohol,” Bailey said. “How simple does that have to be?”
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Barnes wasn’t prohibited from working at Bama Budweiser because alcohol isn’t sold or consumed on the premises. WSFA 12 News was notified Wednesday afternoon Barnes had been reassigned after further review of his case.
To qualify for work release, prisoners must have a good record and can’t have a conviction of murder or a sex offense. It’s a path to employment for prisoners after finishing their custodial sentence. Bailey believes the program is important, but flawed.
“I fully support doing that with non-violent offenders,” Bailey stated. “I have a problem with doing this with violent offenders.”
The victim’s mother was floored to learn Barnes was leaving the prison and angered by his job placement. ADOC confirmed victims aren’t notified if their offender is placed on work release.
“They aren’t letting us know what they are doing with these folks,” Bailey explained. “We deserve to know, and we have every right to know. That’s why I am really angry. This person could be working right by the victim or even working down the road from the victim. It’s not using common courtesy. It’s flat out wrong.”
WSFA 12 News contacted Bama Budweiser to discuss their work release contract, but management was unavailable.
ADOC confirmed the work release center’s job placement officer connects prisoners with employers.
“The Alabama Department of Corrections’ work release program requires an employer to provide proper supervision of an inmate while they are assigned to a job site through a formal contract agreement,” ADOC spokesperson Bob Horton wrote in an email.
More than 1,000 Alabama prisoners are on work release, according to ADOC’s latest report released in April.
Prisoners earn roughly $1,500 a month in Montgomery County, that money is used to pay taxes, restitution, child support and a sum goes to ADOC.
