Marlon Davidson proud to represent Greenville

HOOVER, Ala. (WSFA) - He’s a force on the field and he’s a very large human being (listed at 6-foot-3 and 278 pounds), but he’s also a former Fever Country star, representing Auburn at SEC Media Days.
Marlon Davidson chose to return for his senior season at Auburn, among others, because he abhors losing.
“Nobody wants to be a loser. Being a loser hurts. You feel bad, you feel like you let people down,” said Davidson. "This year we are going to make sure that the Auburn family is happy. I promise that I am going to leave it [the Auburn football program] the best that I can. We are doing what is best for Auburn.”
The Tigers went 8-5 last season and it left a bad taste in many of the players’ mouths as they had several games within their grasps before it just slipped through their hands.
Davidson himself returns to Auburn after a season in which he recorded 3.5 sacks and 46 total tackles. In his career at Auburn he’s amassed 9.5 sacks and 126 total tackles, but hitting the gridiron every Saturday may not be the most difficult thing the former Greenville Tiger star does. Representing Greenville and being a role model every day is something that maybe carries a bit more weight.
“It means a lot that I have younger kids looking up to me," he said. "It is scary too, because I don’t want to mess up. It’s a high. I am just glad to be in this situation and to show people something different. I’m from a country town. No one really makes it out. I think that we had one person make it out, who is Za’Darius Smith. He is with the Green Bay Packers. It is different making it out of a small town like that and showing people that you could make it out.”
Davidson’s senior season is set to get going against the Oregon Ducks Aug. 31 at 6:30 from Arlington, Texas. This will be his third season starting at the defensive end position.
