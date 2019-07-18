Marlon Davidson proud to represent Greenville

“It means a lot that I have younger kids looking up to me," he said. "It is scary too, because I don’t want to mess up. It’s a high. I am just glad to be in this situation and to show people something different. I’m from a country town. No one really makes it out. I think that we had one person make it out, who is Za’Darius Smith. He is with the Green Bay Packers. It is different making it out of a small town like that and showing people that you could make it out.”