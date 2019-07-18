Montgomery man charged with rape, other sex crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually abusing a relative for years.
Derick Peasant, 42, of Montgomery, is charged with rape first degree, sexual abuse first degree, sodomy first degree and other charges.
Montgomery Police Department Sgt. Jarrett Williams says an investigation started on Wednesday in the 2700 block of Geneva Street. The victim said she had been sexually assaulted over an extended period of time, Williams said. Peasant was arrested the same day.
The arrest affidavit indicates the sexual assault happened over the course of three years.
Peasant was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $150,000 bond.
